As government operations and public facilities continue to close all across the country amid rising cases of the CODVID-19 virus, the city of Spring Hill has followed suit, closing its public library Tuesday, as well as canceling all related programming and events.
"The Spring Hill Library is closed effective immediately," wrote library staff on social media. "We will continue to update you via Facebook, Twitter, newsletters, and our website as we sort out the details of due dates, fines, and everything else. Thank you so much for your patience. Stay healthy!"
The Rippavilla Plantation will also be closed to the public effective on Wednesday, with most related events canceled as well for the foreseeable future. Weddings will still continue to be held at the plantation, however, with a new person limit of 50 people including staff.
"Rippavilla Plantation will close to the public on Wednesday, March 18th out of caution given the health concerns of our guests, staff, and our local community," wrote Rippavilla staff on social media. "Please visit our website and social media outlets for updates as we hope to reopen as soon as possible."
The closure mirrors other closures across the county, which include the libraries in both Brentwood and Franklin, as well as numerous recreation facilities and government buildings.
