The Spring Hill General Motors (GM) Plant, along with General Motors plants nationwide will begin a “systematic orderly suspension of manufacturing operations” starting Wednesday as a measure to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, more commonly referred to as the coronavirus. The suspension will last until at least March 30, according to a press release from General Motors.
The decision to temporarily halt operations came from a Tuesday negotiation between GM and the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union in Detroit, with UAW President Rory Gamble urging GM, Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor representatives to close facilities for at least two weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the Spring Hill GM Plant is still fully operational, with workers performing their duties as normal. General Motors has not yet outlined its plans as to which plants will cease operations first, and when.
“GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now. I appreciate the teamwork of UAW President Rory Gamble, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes and local leadership as we take this unprecedented step.”
The closures will give GM staff the opportunity to deep clean facilities, with production status planned to be reevaluated week-to-week after March 30.
“UAW members, their families and our communities will benefit from today’s announcement with the certainty that we are doing all that we can to protect our health and safety during this pandemic,” said UAW President Rory Gamble. “This will give us time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease. We appreciate General Motors' actions today and will continue to work with them on health and safety plans to be implemented when we resume production.”
