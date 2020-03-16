Starbucks coffee are moving to a “to-go” model amid growing numbers of coronavirus cases, with some local Starbucks locations in Brentwood and Franklin having already kicked off the new model Monday.
“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann William, president of U.S. Retail for Starbucks. “Every community’s needs are incredibly different. We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what’s right for our partners and customers.”
What’s different?
The “to go” model will see Starbucks locations across the country remove all indoor seating. Customers will be allowed to enter the store, but are asked to take their beverages or snacks to go. To streamline the process even more, customers are encouraged to order ahead online.
Condiments, such as creamers, sugars and straws will also be removed from the condiments bar, with staff providing them to customers from behind the counter upon request.
While all Starbucks locations in Brentwood and Franklin have already begun to operate under the “to-go” model, two of the Starbucks locations in Spring Hill will launch the “to-go” model on Tuesday, with the Starbucks situated in the Target at the Crossings shopping center forgoing the "to go" model entirely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.