The State of Tennessee’s Commission on Aging and Disability has launched a new program that aims to check in with seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free service called Care Through Conversation will, according to a news release, utilize volunteers to call seniors and caregivers at least once a week to check on them, asses their needs and see what might be able to be done to assist their needs.
The state has launched an online form that can be filled out by someone who wants to receive a phone call for themselves or another person, with the option to choose the time of day to be contacted.
More information about the Care Through Conversation program and other efforts by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.