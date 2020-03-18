A new study shows that the Nashville area’s hospitals will have the capacity to handle a widespread COVID-19 outbreak only if residents follow through on social distancing measures and manage to stretch the region’s infection rate out to about 18 months.
Experts and state health officials say their immediate response is tied directly to the area’s infection rate. Social distancing will help slow its spread to a pace health care providers might be able to keep pace with.
New data released by the Harvard Global Health Institute details scenarios by percentage of the population infected and the time-frame over which the spread might take place. So far, federal and state officials do not know the exact scope of the spread or its pace, because of inadequate testing supplies — leaving hospitals bracing for the worst.
In Nashville, if 20 percent of the population is infected — that’s considered a conservative estimate — within six to 12 months, our health care system will exceed its current capacity. In the best-case scenario — one that counts on social distancing measures being implemented and followed — that 20 percent infection rate is extended out to 18 months, putting area hospital capacity at 95 percent. This is the only scenario considered in the study that does not max out all of the region’s hospital resources.
In the worst-case scenario — which imagines 60 percent of the population becoming infected over six months — the Nashville area would need more than three times the bed count and medical supplies it has on hand today, according to the study.
The study does not account for measures currently being taken by area hospitals and the state government to increase their resources, including opening unlicensed and unstaffed beds, reopening recently-closed rural hospitals and suspending elective surgeries. But it also doesn’t account for the possible decline in services if those battling the infection on the front lines also get infected.
Harvard’s research team also tested a moderate scenario that would have 40 percent of the adult population getting infected with COVID-19. Whether that infection rate spans six months, 12 months or 18 months would push the health care system to roughly 220 percent, 150 percent and 110 percent, respectively, of its capacity.
In Tennessee, that 40 percent infection rate scenario would mean 2.2 million adults would become infected with COVID-19. Of that number, 440,000 would need to be hospitalized and 88,000 would need intensive care and perhaps the use of a ventilator.
President Trump on Monday told a group of state governors they should take their own initiative to fill the growing demand for respirators rather than lean on the federal government. The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed it is tracking health care capacity data, including ventilator supply, but has declined to release numbers.
According to Eric Toner, a researcher at John Hopkins Center for Health Security who studies hospital preparedness for pandemics, an average-sized hospital with 150 beds would have around 20 ventilators. That ratio extrapolated to the total hospital-bed count in Tennessee would mean the state currently is home to a little more than 2,100 ventilators.
The Nashville region’s nine hospitals have a total of 3,735 licensed inpatient beds and about 187 residents per staffed bed. Occupancy rates vary drastically between them: The 150 beds at Nashville General Hospital are on average just 26.2 percent occupied, according to data kept by the Department of Health, while TriStar, Saint Thomas and Vanderbilt University Medical Center facilities have occupancies ranging from 70 to 86 percent.
These occupancy rates are likely higher right now, according to Adam Brown, Envision Healthcare's president of emergency medicine services and a practicing ER doctor. That, he said, is because COVID-19 hit the United States at the peak of flu season.
“What’s important about this virus is when it is happening: in the regular season of high volume within hospitals,” Brown said. “At this point, many of our hospitals are and have been for weeks, very high capacity and have limited much of their supplies. [That's] also because supply chains have been broken out of China.”
Because of those factors, Brown said many hospitals across the county are starting to run critically low on some supplies — only a month after the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the United States.
The numbers show Nashville and its surrounding area are much more equipped to handle an influx of patients than the rest of the state, which on average has about 421 residents per staffed bed. Rural areas have the lowest health care capacity, with Johnson County near Bristol posting the worst at 8,846 residents per bed. Twenty other counties are without a hospital at all. (It should be noted that COVID-19's impact in these areas is expected to be less severe because of their lower population density.)
“We need to be taking steps now to address capacity issues," Brown told the our sister publication the Nashville Post Wednesday morning. "I’m an ER doctor. I’m not easily panicked. I’m not easily an alarmist. However, when I do see things that are in our face that are impending, we need to sound the alarm."
