After deciding to suspend its state basketball tournaments in wake of the coronavirus, the TSSAA has offered an update on the status of spring sports in the area.
The organization says it will reserve judgment to the school administrators as to if regular season games are played. The TSSAA says they have no policy requiring regular season games in spring sports.
That means local officials in the area with Williamson County Schools and the various private schools in the county will ultimately make the final call on their student-athletes participating in spring sports.
They do ask school administrators be in contact with other schools they compete with in regard to how postseason play might go in the event regular season competitions continue on as planned, since all schools in a district or region would need to be included in bracketing.
Many colleges are putting a temporary hold on spring sports competitions with all NCAA-sanctioned spring tournaments now canceled for coronavirus precautions.
Social distancing is one of the key recommendations to combat the virus' spread, with sporting events one of the areas of concern for communal spread.
Sporting events on all levels of competition have been postponed or outright called off to prevent the spread of the virus.
The full statement from the TSSAA is below:
As the situation continues to evolve daily with COVID-19, we have received a number of inquiries from schools/school systems who are considering suspending classes and/or extracurricular activities for an extended period of time. We are also aware that conversations are taking place at the state and federal level which may impact travel, extracurricular activities and the educational system as a whole.
We would like to remind you that there is no TSSAA requirement for schools to play regular season games in spring sports. We realize that a number of districts and regions use regular season results for seeding purposes at postseason tournaments. We encourage administrators to begin conversations with other schools in your district/region to discuss how these cancellations will be treated for the purposes of postseason seeding. Should your district/region choose to play a postseason tournament, all schools in your district/region that wish to participate in the tournament must be included in the bracket regardless of how many games each school has played during the regular season.
Scheduling and participating in regular season contests during the spring is totally left up to the discretion of the administration and/or LEA of the schools involved. We realize that the situation is changing rapidly and events around the country are influencing what discretion can or cannot be given to administrators or LEA. We will continue to monitor the situation and we encourage each member school to consult with their local health department and medical professionals to help with these decisions. Please continue to review the key planning considerations for event planning should you decide to allow regular season play.
