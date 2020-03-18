The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is offering a text update service for residents to keep up with growing COVID-19 impact information.
The COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 12. This was followed by a national state of emergency that was declared by President Donald Trump on March 13 and a closure of schools across the county.
The text alerts will be delivered through the Nixle system that the county currently uses to communicate hazards and alerts, and residents simply need to opt-in for the COVID-19 alerts by texting the keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.
The text service is free, and according to a news release, will offer all the latest developments and impact information related to the ongoing public health emergency in Williamson County
The service will alert residents with information such as county and city facility closure lists, county and city event cancellation notices and updates, health reminders and newsflashes from the county and cities regarding unforeseen impacts of the COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.