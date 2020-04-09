The Williamson County Jail has begun releasing non-violent inmates charged with misdemeanors as part of its efforts to reduce the jail population in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett, as of April 7, 136 inmates have been released.
On April 2, District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District Kim Helper said in a phone call that the steps had been taken after the Tennessee Supreme Court ordered local judges to come up with plans for reducing jail populations at the end of March.
“We have worked over the past week and prepared orders to terminate jail sentences for non-violent, misdemeanor offenders who were nearing the end of a sentence,” Helper said. “For those who had time to serve but were still on a probationary supervision, those folks were placed on a house arrest and others who were serving sentences were also placed on a house arrest with certain conditions to assure that they were compliant.”
Helper said that anyone released and held on house arrest who does not comply with the new orders could be taken back to jail if a judge ordered it as any non-compliance would be defying a court order.
Helper also said that the unprecedented move could also mean a surge in cases and workload to be handled once the court system returns to normal operations. Currently Helper and her staff are working remotely on priority cases.
So far Puckett said that the jail has had no inmates test positive for COVID-19 although it is unclear if the jail is actively testing current or incoming inmates for the virus or even if the jail has the capabilities to do such testing as test kits are in high demand across the country.
Puckett did say that one WCSO employee has tested positive for the virus, but declined to say what the employee’s role is in the department citing privacy concerns.
Puckett would not go into further detail about the steps that either the sheriff’s office or the jail are taking to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff, sending the following message via email.
“Emergency policies and procedures related to jail and law enforcement operations are exempted from the public records act, and we do not release them for security reasons. We are following CDC guidelines and clinical recommendations,” the email reads.
Those Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines outline things like proper hand-washing and social distancing, efforts that according to reporting by ABC news may be hard to actually implement in a jail setting.
The CDC has also issued recommendations specifically for Correctional and Detention Facilities which include planning for how to medically isolate and care for sick inmates, planning for potential staff shortages, staggering meals, limiting non-medical transfers in and out of the facility, screening all incoming staff and inmates, issuing a face mask to and separating sick inmates and activate the jail’s emergency plan.
It’s unclear to what extent the guidelines have been implemented, again, with Puckett declining to comment on the availability of masks or the use of improvised face coverings and also declining to comment on what the jail’s emergency plan includes, citing safety concerns.
According to the County website, the jail has a capacity of 454 beds, although it is also unclear how many people were incarcerated at the jail at the time of the inmate release or if the jail was dealing with overcrowding as many facilities across the state and the nation have faced in recent decades.
On March 12, WCSO announced that visitation to the jail was indefinitely suspended as a public health precaution, and according to Puckett, all inmate programs, classes and church services were also suspended that day.
On Monday the Nashville Scene reported that the Davidson County Jail has seen its first inmate infection and across the nation the issue has led to deaths in jails and prisons from Louisiana to New York and Texas.
On March 24, nine prison advocacy and reform organizations penned a letter to President Trump to encourage him to commute Federal prison sentences for inmates who are most vulnerable to the virus.
