All Williamson County Parks and Recreation facilities and the Williamson County Agricultural Center have been closed until further notice and all programming and events for both entities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on Thursday. This was followed by a national state of emergency declared by President Donald Trump on Friday.
According to a news release, outdoor parks and amenities will remain open for use from dawn to dusk, but the county government encourages patrons to practice social distancing of at least six feet when using these outdoor parks and amenities.
In an effort to prevent community transmission of the virus, WCPR is cancelling all organized programming and non-essential gatherings at all Recreation Centers and Parks until further notice, including youth and adult sports, group fitness programs, scheduled activities, facility rentals and special events.
"The number one priority of Williamson County is the safety and well-being of our patrons and employees," the news release reads, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for promoting public health and safety.
All offices are still accepting correspondence through phone lines and email, which includes the UT Extension Office. According to the news release, the Williamson County government will continue to review best practices and make additional enhancements as needed in order to promote the health of patrons and employees.
Anyone with questions about the events and activities affected should visit www.wcparksandrec.com and https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/594/Ag-EXPO-Park.
For health guidance and up-to-date information on Williamson County impacts, visit www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.