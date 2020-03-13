Williamson County Parks and Recreation announced that they will cancel all organized programming and non-essential gatherings at all Recreation Centers and Parks effective March 14 due to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, outbreak.
This includes youth and adult sports, group fitness programs, scheduled activities, facility rentals and special events. According to a news release, all recreation centers, outdoor parks and amenities will remain opening for use by individuals.
All regular operating hours will remain in effect, but WCPR does ask that anyone who is ill or exhibiting any symptoms or a fever to not use WCPR facilities.
The news release which was electronically signed by Gordon Hampton, Director of WCPR, also said that they will "continue to review best practices and make additional enhancements as needed in order to promote the health of our patrons and employees," noting that WCPR are following the guidelines of both the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local health professionals.
On Thursday Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order and declaration of a state of emergency.
Anyone with questions about the events and activities affected by this change are encouraged to visit wcparksandrec.com.
