Athletics administrators all over the country are canceling and postponing spring sports at all levels due to the coronavirus, and Williamson County Schools is the latest to make adjustments.
The county's Athletic Department confirmed Friday that all high school spring sports will be put on hold starting Saturday, March 14, and will continue to be that way through Sunday, March 22.
All practices are cancelled through Friday, March 20. County schools will be on spring break during that time frame.
The TSSAA said Friday that all spring sports postponements for regular season games will be under the discretion of the state's various school administrators.
The TSSAA's state basketball tournaments were suspended Thursday, leaving the Nolensville Lady Knights without a path for now to continue to their semifinal game in the Class AA competition.
Williamson County Schools Closures
The county has been out of school since last Friday after the first state's case of coronavirus was identified to be in Williamson County. A Brentwood parent of WCS self-reported a case, prompting additional closings.
Williamson County Schools say they will resume schooling on March 23.
Saturday's SAT test that was scheduled to be held at Brentwood High and Centennial High has been canceled.
The Williamson County Board of Education's March 12 work session has been rescheduled for Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m., and the regular school board meeting will follow at 6:30 at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 West Main St. in Franklin.
The board's budget work session will take place Monday, March 30, at 4 p.m., with a special-called meeting to immediately follow with the board's vote on the 2020-21 budget. That will be at the Professional Development building at 1761 West Main St.
