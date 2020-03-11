Williamson County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week.
Schools have been closed since Friday, when health officials reported the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Williamson County. Last weekend, the district conducted a deep cleaning of schools.
On Monday, a parent with with students at Williamson County Schools tested positive for COVID-19, and told the school they had visited a school prior to diagnosis. That prompted the school district to close for two additional days on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported an additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to five, higher than any other county in Tennessee.
By Wednesday afternoon, Williamson County Schools announced it would remain closed for the rest of the week, leading into the district’s spring break. That would mean students and teachers wouldn’t have to be at school until March 23.
The district says it is continuing to adapt its preparedness plan to address the coronavirus, and plans to send more information before students come back from spring break.
At noon on Thursday, superintendent Jason Golden will hold a Facebook live conversation to discuss the situation.
