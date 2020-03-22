Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, is hosting a mobile blood drive Monday and Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.
“The health and wellbeing of our community remains our top priority and we are seeing a dire need for blood donations,” said Julie Miller, chief operating officer at Williamson Medical Center. “We’re asking all healthy individuals to donate blood to support Williamson Medical Center and the community as a whole. One generous donor can save three lives.”
Blood banks are at risk of dropping to critical supply levels without continued donations. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Blood Assurance has implemented expanded screening measures, which include checking for fever and limiting the number of staff and donors in the vehicle at one time.
Donors are encouraged to sign up via the Blood Assurance website, though walk-ins are welcome.
To schedule your donation for Monday, visit: www.BloodAssurance.org/BoneandJoint
To schedule your donation for Tuesday, March 24, visit: www.BloodAssurance.org/Williamson
Lions Club working with Red Cross for blood donations
The Franklin Lions Club will also be holding a blood drive through the Red Cross, something it does six times a year. It has one scheduled April 8 from noon to 6 p.m. Click here to find the latest list of locations for this particular blood drive and others.
“As of now, our drive is still on,” the Lions Club’s Charlene Kimmel said in an email. “I have alerted our loyal givers.
“As we have been previously instructed by our government, anyone with a risk factor, or who is sick, or who has an immediate contact who is sick, please do not come. We only want healthy people to donate.”
