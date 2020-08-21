The County Clerk's Office for Williamson County will be closed Friday due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, according to a public notice posted on the Williamson County government website.
The office will reopen on Monday, Aug. 24.
Typically open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., the County Clerk's Office handles marriage licenses, emissions testing, business licenses and motor vehicle renewals and registrations.
While the office has remained open throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, it had moved to an appointment system starting on June 30 as a means to curb the spread of COVID-19.
To apply for a marriage license, click here to fill out a marriage license application online. For motor vehicle renewal options, click here, or for vehicle emissions testing locations and hours, click here.
