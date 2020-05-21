The Williamson County Health Department will not be offering COVID-19 testing and mask distribution at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on Monday, May 25, closing temporarily in observance of Memorial Day.
Free testing and mask distribution will resume on Tuesday, May 26, and will continue to be available to any member of the public Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Please join us in using this holiday to reflect on the sacrifices that our military personnel have made for our Country,” Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery said in a news release.
The health department has been using national and state guard medics and administrative personnel to assist in their testing efforts.
As of Thursday, May 21, 18,961 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tennessee, with 313 deaths and 12,191 patients who have recovered. The state reports that over 360,00 tests have been administered.
Of those cases, 491 have been reported in Williamson County, including 10 deaths and 341 patients who have recovered.
The Williamson County Agricultural Center located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.
Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.htmland www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
