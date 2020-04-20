Hundreds of vehicles lined up at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on Monday for COVID-19 testing after 663 were issued in Franklin on Saturday during a state-wide testing effort that has seen 100,700 Tennesseans tested as of Monday.
Similar numbers were expected on Monday according to Williamson County Emergency Management Agency External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam, who said that several hundred vehicles had already passed through the drive-through style center by 1:30 p.m., many of which had several occupants who were tested.
"The volume and the speed that we're seeing is similar to Saturday and the amount of people that we're able to test at one time is a little more than Saturday so I wouldn't be shocked if we saw similar numbers," Bleam said.
The lines were long before the testing center operated by the Williamson County Health Department opened at noon and but the parking lot was mostly empty after an hour and a half with a line of around 50 vehicles waiting to be processed through five parallel testing stations inside the ag center.
Bleam said that in total most vehicles waited around an hour in line for the test that was administered in a matter of minutes thanks to workers who filled out paperwork for patients further up the line, placing each form under the vehicle's windshield wiper as drivers passed through the layered system.
Bleam said that, in addition to having more space for more testing stations, the ag center's large parking lot allowed a larger and more organized queue as opposed to a zig-zag line of vehicles as seen in the much smaller parking lot of the health department.
Several dozen medical workers inside the ag center worked various jobs, from collecting and processing patient's paperwork and actually administering the nasal swab tests which were stored in coolers before they were transferred to refrigerated storage units.
"Everybody that has come through has been extremely kind, following the rules," Bleam said. "We don't see a lot of people getting frustrated or pulling out of line even through they've had to wait, so people have been very patient and by the time that they do take the test they're treating everyone great and know that's really helped the mood to stay up despite the high impact on the health department and the fact that they're having to do so many tests so quickly."
Bleam said that tests were then sent to an undiscloed Tennessee-based lab, and results were typically returned to patients via a phone call with a call taker if they tested negative or a phone call with a nurse if they received a positive test, allowing them access to medical advice.
Bleam also said that medical workers onsite were able to be tested for the virus.
Testing will continue to take place at the ag center Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
