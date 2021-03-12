The Williamson County Vaccine Information Line has changed its hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, the new hours will take effect beginning Monday, March 15.
The public information phone line assists residents with signing up for the county's COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Alert System, the state vaccine registration portal and with appointment scheduling and cancellations.
As of Friday the Tennessee Department of Health reported that 20% of Williamson County residents have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine.
9.45% of those people have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which are two-does vaccines.
11.43% of those people have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one dose needed of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, meaning that 11.43% of the county's population is completely vaccinated from COVID-19.
WCEMA provides updated information on the county's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on their website and social media pages at @WCTNEMA.
