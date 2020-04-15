The Williamson County Health Department is holding COVID-19 drive-through testing opportunities on April 18 as part of a wider testing effort by the state.
According to a news release, nurses and/or Tennessee National Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from anyone who wants to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on current lab volume.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” County Heath Director Cathy Montgomery said in the news release. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
Sample collection for testing will be offered at the following locations and times in the Mid-Cumberland Region:
Saturday, April 18
Dickson County: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dickson County Health Department, 301 West End Ave., Dickson
Montgomery County: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Montgomery County Health Department, 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
Robertson County: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41, Springfield
Rutherford County: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Rutherford County Health Department, 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
Williamson County: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Williamson County Health Department, 1324 West Main St., Franklin
Wilson County: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Wilson County Health Department, 927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Sunday, April 19
Sumner County: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., central daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945, and the Tennessee Department of Health is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. central each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Individuals can also text keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to opt-in to text updates or call the Williamson County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (615) 590-4880 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.