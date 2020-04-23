The Williamson County Health Department will hold COVID-19 drive-through testing at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for anyone who wants to be tested.
The Saturday testing comes as the county rolled out daily testing at the ag center after seeing a large turnout during the state-wide testing effort.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” Williamson County Health Director Cathy Montgomery said in a news release. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
WCHD continues to provide nasal swab testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with results expected to be returned within 72 hours depending on lab volume.
As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, the state reported 369 total cases in Williamson County that have resulted in 7 deaths, 249 recovered patients and 3,064 negative lab results.
State-wide Tennessee has seen 8,266 positive cases with 170 deaths.
Residents can subscribe to the county’s public information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The Williamson County Agricultural Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
