Williamson County reported its biggest increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday — a jump of 135 people positive for the virus.
The increase reported Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Health is almost double the number reported Wednesday, which was also a record high.
Overall, the county has reported 1,148 positive cases, 18,154 negative tests and 14 people have died from the virus.
Williamson Medical Center is reporting that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county mirror statewide trends.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee has risen about 37% in the last week. The state reported an all-time high of 16,400 active cases on Wednesday, with more than 500 people hospitalized.
Neighboring Davidson County instituted a mask mandate hoping to decrease the amount of positive cases as cases rise all over the state. It's been reported that Gov. Bill Lee is also considering a mask mandate for the state. As it stands, Williamson County must follow the state's guidance as its health department is run by the state.
