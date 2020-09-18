Williamson County has reached a pivotal milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county on Friday crossed 5,000 overall cases since the start of the pandemic, with the latest number standing at 5,019. That's 63 cases up from Thursday's count. 399 of those cases are active.
4,584 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases declared inactive by the state, and 36 have now died.
61,063 negative tests have been conducted so far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 180,497 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,357 cases since Thursday on 38,290 new test results.
Of the total number of cases, 8,063 have been hospitalized and 2,196 have died — up 84 and 32, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.5 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has decreased 6 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 15,120 individuals currently infected with COVID-19 on Friday. The number of active cases in the state was cut in half at the beginning of September after the health department updated the way it calculates the metric.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has plateaued after coming down from a peak of 1,200 in August. About 735 people are now being treated at 100 hospitals for the virus; they make up less than 9 percent of total hospitalizations.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 17 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
