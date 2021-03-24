Williamson County residents 16 years old and older can now book appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement was made by the Williamson County Health Department on Wednesday after Monday's announcement by Gov. Bill Lee that vaccine registration should be open to all adult Tennesseans by April 5.
According to WCHD news release, anyone wishing to schedule an appointment should visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page.
Anyone in need of help scheduling a vaccination should call (615)595-4880.
“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older” Williamson County Health Director Cathy Montgomery said in the news release. “The more people in Williamson County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.