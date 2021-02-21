The Williamson County Rescue Squad rescued a stranded cow on Saturday morning after the animal fell through the ice of a frozen pond.
According to an WCRS social media post, crews from stations 23 and 24 were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. to a property just off of Interstate 840 past the Carters Creek Pike exit.
Crews then used a flat-bottom boat with one firefighter in a wetsuit who cut a path to the shore with a chainsaw. The cow, who was submerged up to its neck in water, was then successfully led by rope to the shore.
WCRS also published a time-lapse video of the rescue which can be viewed below.
This wasn’t the only animal rescue during this week’s extreme winter weather. On Thursday morning WCRS and other first responder agencies rescued four horses from a collapsed barn.
