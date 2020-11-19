With Thanksgiving less than one week away the United States is seeing an explosion of COVID-19 viral infections that could increase dramatically as families gather for the holiday on Thursday.
According to the State of Tennessee, as of Thursday Williamson County has seen 10,055 positive cases, 62 of which are new cases based on yesterday's numbers, as well as 70 deaths and 103,495 negative tests results returned.
On Thursday Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced 451 new cases in the past 24 hours, prompting new restrictions on gatherings of more than eight people.
Statewide Tennessee has seen 325,201 confirmed cases, with 4,048 deaths, 11,342 hospitalizations and 279,931 recovered patients.
The Georgia Institute of Technology along with researchers at the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory and Stanford University created the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, which calculates the percentage chance that a gathering may have someone in attendance who is positive for the virus.
The collaboration uses real-time COVID-19 data from covidtracking.com and The New York Times, as well as population data from the 2019 census.
According to the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool (using data from Nov. 19), a gathering of 10 people in Williamson County has a 28% chance that one person in attendance will be positive for the virus. That number jumps to a 39% chance for a gathering of 15 people.
It should be noted that the percentage will change as data is updated.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has warned about the dangers of hosting or attending holiday gatherings, especially as many people traditionally travel for the holiday. They recommend against travel for the upcoming holiday.
The CDC has also provided a variety of resources related to COVID-19 including a "Celebrating Thanksgiving" page that offers tips to having safe celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.