Democrat Caleb Hemmer beat Republican Michelle Foreman in the Tuesday general election and will be the new representative for House District 59 in Nashville.
The race was one of the few competitive campaigns in Davidson County, and Hemmer declared victory shortly before 9 p.m. Foreman did not respond to requests for comment. Davidson County election officials reported Hemmer leading by more than 1,400 votes with all precincts reporting at 11 p.m.
"The voters of Tennessee’s 59th District have spoken today and I am both humbled and honored to be chosen as their state representative," Hemmer said in a statement. "I am so proud of the campaign we have run and of the incredible support we have received that propelled us to victory."
Hemmer, a health care executive and former aide to ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, ran on a “pragmatic and solution-oriented” approach while calling Foreman “more in the chaotic mold.” Hemmer far outspent Foreman, according to the latest filings, with support from legislative Democrats, Planned Parenthood and prominent Nashvillians. House Republicans supported Foreman’s bid.
The district was redrawn in GOP-led redistricting, with the new map including wealthier areas like Belle Meade and Green Hills. Previously, Democratic Rep. Jason Potts held the seat, though he opted not to run for reelection.
