Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be headed to Nashville Friday for a campaign rally, according to her campaign's Deputy National Press Secretary Sharon Yang.
The rally will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, with the location being provided to those who RSVP 24 hours prior to the event. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by contacting Greg Goddard via email at greg@amyklobuchar.com.
Klobuchar's previous trips to Tennessee include an organizing event at Edley's Bar-B-Que in Nashville, as well as a meeting with local elected officials and community leaders at Fisk University.
"[Klobuchar] will be returning to Tennessee on Friday to share her unifying, optimistic message, rally supporters, and continue building momentum as we head into Super Tuesday," Yang wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.