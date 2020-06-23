Elizabeth Madeira, who is running to represent Tennessee’s 63rd district against 18-year incumbent Glen Casada, was endorsed Tuesday by Run for Something, a political organization that aims to “recruit and support young diverse progressives to run for down-ballot races.”
The endorsement marks Madeira’s first from a national organization as the state primary election fast approaches on August 6.
“It’s an honor to earn the support of Run for Something,” Madeira said. “I believe District 63 needs a fresh and pragmatic voice who will bring generational change to the State House - I’m running to be that voice.”
Run for Something was launched on January 20, 2017 by Amanda Litman, a former campaign staffer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and Ross Marales, a career-long political advisor and campaign manager.
As a newcomer to politics, Madeira has only just begun snagging endorsements. Her challenger, Casada, has previously scored endorsements from Tennessee Right to Life, the Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association and the National Rifle Association.
Williamson County voters will have their opportunity to cast their ballots for who they would like to see represent Tennessee’s 63rd District on Tuesday, November 3. Candidates include Casada (R-Franklin), Madeira (D-Franklin), and Bradley Fiscus (I-Franklin).
The deadline to register to vote is July 7. To register to vote online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.