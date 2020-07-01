Campaign staff for Elizabeth Madeira, the Democratic challenger in the state house race against State Rep. Glen Casada, announced Wednesday that Madeira’s campaign had raised a total of $51,514 from April 7-June 30.
“Elizabeth’s voracious fundraising numbers speak for themselves,” said Madeira’s Campaign Manager Angelique Nguyen. “These numbers showcase the grassroots energy fueling this campaign and, most importantly, show Elizabeth is the strongest candidate to end Glen Casada’s tenure of corruption and misrepresentation.”
The more than $50,000 in campaign contributions came from 753 individual contributions, with the average contribution amount being $68.41. No contributions exceeded $1,000.
“For the record, this is a truly grassroots campaign funded by voters from across the political spectrum who are hungry to end Glen Casada's corruption,” wrote Madeira’s communications director Matthew Minor.
Williamson County voters will have their opportunity to cast their ballots for who they would like to see represent Tennessee’s 63rd District on Tuesday, November 3. Candidates include Casada (R-Franklin), Madeira (D-Franklin), and Bradley Fiscus (I-Franklin).
The deadline to register to vote is July 7. To register to vote online, click here.
