Jason Martin, a Nashville physician and business owner who is running for governor in Tennessee, announced Friday that he has selected former congressional candidate Kiran Sreepada to be his senior campaign policy advisor.
"Kiran will play a critical role in the campaign leadership and advancing our campaign’s commitment to tackling the issues every day Tennesseans face and building a platform to serve every family regardless of what they look like, how much they earn or where they call home," Martin said in a prepared statement.
Sreepada was a Democratic candidate for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, though ultimately lost the race to incumbent Republican Rep. Mark Green.
Sreepada has positioned himself as a moderate Democrat, who opposed abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but supported more accessible paths to citizenship. Sreepada also voiced support for expanding Medicaid and the eligibility age for Medicare, while falling short of endorsing universal health care.
Tennessee's gubernatorial election will be held Thursday, Aug. 4. The voter registration deadline is July 5, with early voting scheduled from July 15-30.
To register to vote online, click here.
