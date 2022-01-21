Despite Williamson County reaching an all-time high in the number of daily reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalization for COVID-19 patients dropped at Williamson Medical Center for the third consecutive week.
As of Thursday, Jan. 20, WMC was treating 25 COVID-19 patients, down marginally from the 33 being treated on Jan. 13, and down moderately from the 43 seen on Jan. 6.
Additionally, only three of the 25 patients being treated Thursday were considered critically ill, also down from the nine seen on Jan. 13 and the seven seen on Jan. 6.
Of the 25 patients currently being treated at WMC, 15 are unvaccinated and 10 are fully vaccinated, with 80 percent of all patients being 60 years old and up.
While the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases has exploded in Williamson County, Tennessee and the country at large, deaths have not risen in tandem with case numbers in similar proportions to past waves.
With the Omicron variant being less severe than previous variants of the virus, and with more than 63 percent of Americans fully vaccinated, deaths and hospitalizations are likely to continue to fall.
Staff at WMC still encourage vaccination as the best tool to not only prevent contraction of the virus, but to prevent becoming critically ill or dying, with recent data from the Centers for Disease Control suggesting an unvaccinated person is 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 20 times more likely to die from the virus compared to a fully vaccinated person.
To learn where and when to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.