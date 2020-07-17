United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, who scored President Donald Trump's endorsement last year, spoke with the president Friday evening during a Tele-Town Hall, with Trump urging Tennesseans to support his pick for senate.
"Bill, I want to just congratulate you, I hear you're doing great in one of my very favorite places in the world," Trump said.
"We've had some of the best rallies ever [in Tennessee], we had some of the great rallies for Marsha Blackburn, who's been a phenomenal senator. I'm so proud of her; she works so hard, and she loves the people of Tennessee so much. Now, we've got to do it again."
Hagerty has a storied history with Trump, serving as his Tennessee Victory Chair during the president's 2016 campaign, and later serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan. Hagerty was also handpicked by Trump as a leading member of the Economic Revival Group in April of 2020.
"Hopefully [the next president] is going to be us for another four years because no other president has done as much - and as good - as we've done in the first four years of a term," Trump said.
"We've got possibly two, three or even four Supreme Court justice picks during this term, so I want all the help I can get; Bill and senators have to get those justices approved, and Bill will be leading the pack."
Trump also heaped praise onto Hagerty for his support of the Second Amendment, something he argued well-known Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer opposed.
"Bill stands tall for law and order, and he'll protect and defend your Second Amendment, which is so important," Trump said.
"And don't kid yourself, your Second Amendment is under siege. If you look at Pelosi, Schumer and AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), they don't want you to have a Second Amendment, they don't want guns anywhere, they want to take them away.
"[Bill] loves the people of Tennessee as I do, [and] he'll be winning on November 3 along with me, so thank you very much Tennessee, I'll see you soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.