Severe flooding has impacted all of Williamson County, closing more than 50 roads and intersections and resulting in multiple water rescues by first responder agencies. 

Flooding from March 27-28 in Williamson County

According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as of 1 p.m. Sunday, the following roads are closed due to flooding or other storm-related reasons.

Floyd Road at Bailey Road

Southall Road at Old Hillsboro Road

Floyd Road at Old Hillsboro Road

Cleburne Road at Beechcroft Road

Old Kedron Road at Miles Johnson Parkway

Patton Road at Horton Highway

Rice Road at Derryberry Lane

Del Rio Pike at Cotton Lane

Boyd Mill Pike at Blazer Road

11th Avenue North at Glass Lane

Port Royal Road

Bellenfant Road

Duplex Road

Critz Lane at Clayton Arnold Road

Trinity Road at Arno Road

Ryecroft Lane at Truman Road East

Denning Lane at Main Street

Main Street at Locke Avenue

Beechcroft Road at Depot Street

Sneed Road West at Harpeth Ridge Road

Romain Trail at Long Meadow Drive

Lampkins Bridge Road at McDaniel Road

Wilkes Lane at Tanyard Springs Drive

Eastern Flank Circle at Lewisburg Pike

Critz Lane at Pantall Road

Buckner Road at Overton Drive

Leipers Creek Road

Mclemore Avenue at Hughes Street

Fernvale Road at Old Highway 96

Leipers Creek Road

Kedron Road

Old Natchez Trace at Temple Road

Clovercroft Road at Nolensville Road

Webb Road Horton Highway

Saturn Parkway and East Kedron Off at Kedron Road

Horn Tavern Road at Lakewood Club Drive

Main Street at Denning Lane

McDaniel Road at Lamb Road

Cumberland Drive

Lewisburg Pike at River Bluff Drive

Johnson Chapel Road at River Oaks Drive at River Court

Harpeth River Drive at Wildwood Valley Drive at Kingsbury Drive

Sweeney Hollow Road at Bailey Road

Bobby Drive at Bradley Drive

2nd Avenue North at Bridge Street

Southhall Road at Carl Road

Mallory Lane South at Seaboard Lane

North Chapel at Pate Road

Granny White Pike at Belle Rive Drive

Kittrell Road at Columbia Pike

Carl Road at Panorama Valley Lane

Fieldstone Parkway at Cotton Lane

North Chapel Road at Pate Road

5th Avenue North at Del Rio Pike

Vaughn Road at Polo Club Road

South Carothers Road at Arno Road

McDaniel Road at Cox Road

Granny White Pike at Bell Reve

Holly Tree Gap Road at Murray Lane 

More roads could be added to the list which will be updated throughout the day here.

First responders ask that anyone who encounters a flooded roadway never attempt to cross it no matter how shallow it may seem.

Anyone who feels that they have become trapped by flood waters either on foot, in a vehicle or in a building should call 911 immediately. 

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning remains in effect until Sunday at 11 a.m., while a flood warning remains in effect until Monday at 3:13 a.m. and a flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

