Severe flooding has impacted all of Williamson County, closing more than 50 roads and intersections and resulting in multiple water rescues by first responder agencies.
According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as of 1 p.m. Sunday, the following roads are closed due to flooding or other storm-related reasons.
Floyd Road at Bailey Road
Southall Road at Old Hillsboro Road
Floyd Road at Old Hillsboro Road
Cleburne Road at Beechcroft Road
Old Kedron Road at Miles Johnson Parkway
Patton Road at Horton Highway
Rice Road at Derryberry Lane
Del Rio Pike at Cotton Lane
Boyd Mill Pike at Blazer Road
11th Avenue North at Glass Lane
Port Royal Road
Bellenfant Road
Duplex Road
Critz Lane at Clayton Arnold Road
Trinity Road at Arno Road
Ryecroft Lane at Truman Road East
Denning Lane at Main Street
Main Street at Locke Avenue
Beechcroft Road at Depot Street
Sneed Road West at Harpeth Ridge Road
Romain Trail at Long Meadow Drive
Lampkins Bridge Road at McDaniel Road
Wilkes Lane at Tanyard Springs Drive
Eastern Flank Circle at Lewisburg Pike
Critz Lane at Pantall Road
Buckner Road at Overton Drive
Leipers Creek Road
Mclemore Avenue at Hughes Street
Fernvale Road at Old Highway 96
Leipers Creek Road
Kedron Road
Old Natchez Trace at Temple Road
Clovercroft Road at Nolensville Road
Webb Road Horton Highway
Saturn Parkway and East Kedron Off at Kedron Road
Horn Tavern Road at Lakewood Club Drive
Main Street at Denning Lane
McDaniel Road at Lamb Road
Cumberland Drive
Lewisburg Pike at River Bluff Drive
Johnson Chapel Road at River Oaks Drive at River Court
Harpeth River Drive at Wildwood Valley Drive at Kingsbury Drive
Sweeney Hollow Road at Bailey Road
Bobby Drive at Bradley Drive
2nd Avenue North at Bridge Street
Southhall Road at Carl Road
Mallory Lane South at Seaboard Lane
North Chapel at Pate Road
Granny White Pike at Belle Rive Drive
Kittrell Road at Columbia Pike
Carl Road at Panorama Valley Lane
Fieldstone Parkway at Cotton Lane
North Chapel Road at Pate Road
5th Avenue North at Del Rio Pike
Vaughn Road at Polo Club Road
South Carothers Road at Arno Road
McDaniel Road at Cox Road
Granny White Pike at Bell Reve
Holly Tree Gap Road at Murray Lane
More roads could be added to the list which will be updated throughout the day here.
First responders ask that anyone who encounters a flooded roadway never attempt to cross it no matter how shallow it may seem.
Anyone who feels that they have become trapped by flood waters either on foot, in a vehicle or in a building should call 911 immediately.
According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning remains in effect until Sunday at 11 a.m., while a flood warning remains in effect until Monday at 3:13 a.m. and a flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
