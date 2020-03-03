Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg topped early voting in in the Democratic primary in Williamson County, receiving nearly 25 percent of all 6,839 early votes.
Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second among Williamson County early voters, receiving roughly 20 percent of the vote, with former Vice President Joe Biden coming in third at roughly 17 percent.
It’s important to note that early voting is often considered a poor predictor for final results, however, the early voting results seem to mostly mirror the latest polling information for the state, which had Bloomberg, Biden and Sanders in the top three, with one difference being Sanders outperforming Biden.
In no surprise, President Donald Trump comfortably took the lead in the Republican primary in Williamson County, receiving nearly 96 percent of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.