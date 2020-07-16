While the presidential and general elections are still 110 days out, Friday will see the first part of the election process begin with early voting for the county general and state primary elections.
The county general election will see voters in Williamson County vote on the county sheriff and six seats on the county Board of Education, among other things. To view a Williamson County general election sample ballot, click here.
State primary voters will also decide on their preferred candidates in their respective political party for the upcoming general election. While Tennessee has an open primary system, meaning voters can participate in the primary of their choosing, voters must declare a party when casting their ballot.
The state primary will give voters the chance to select their preferred candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and the State House of Representatives in their respective parties. To view a Republican state primary sample ballot, click here, or to view a Democratic state primary sample ballot, click here.
Those wanting to vote by mail must request an absentee ballot by July 30, and may request the absentee ballot online by clicking here.
The voter registration deadline was Tuesday, July 7. To see if you’re registered to vote, click here.
Voting locations, times
There will be six early voting sites in Williamson County, with registered voters able to vote at any of the locations regardless of place of residence. All voters must present an ID card with the voter's name and photo, and first-time voters also required to show proof of residence.
Early voting will be open from July 17-Aug. 1. Hours of operation at all locations is from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Williamson County Administrative Complex
Where: 1320 West Main Street, Franklin
Franklin Recreation Complex
Where: 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library
Where: 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Fairview Recreation Center
Where: 2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
Nolensville Recreation Center
Where: 7250 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Longview Recreation Center
Where: 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill
Maury County
For residents in Spring Hill living on the southern side of the city in Maury County, things are a little different.
While the state primary election will remain largely the same, albeit with different candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and the State House of Representatives, the Maury County general election will see a completely separate list of candidates, including five Maury County School Board Member seats, one County Commission seat, and more.
To view a Maury County general election sample ballot, click here. To view a Republican state primary sample ballot, click here, or to view a Democratic state primary sample ballot, click here.
Voting locations, times
Maury County will only have one early voting site: the County Election Commission at 1207A Tradewinds Drive in Columbia. Early voting will be held at the site Monday - Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. Early voting in Maury County will be held from July 17 - Aug.1.
