As Williamson County residents head to the polls Friday for early voting in the state primaries and county general elections, voter safety amidst the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a matter of public concern.
In response to these concerns, the Williamson County Election Commission has implemented a bevy of new safety measures as to keep voters safe.
"Early voting and Election Day voting will look very different for this election in regards to COVID-19 safeguards in the polling place,” said Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections.
“Our goal is to practice social distancing within the voting area and to use various methods to allow the voter and the poll official to interact with limited contact.."
In addition to encouraged practice of social distancing, Gray said that new tools have been adopted to further negate the spread of COVID-19.
"A pen/stylus will be issued to each voter to sign their application for a ballot and then the opposite end of the pen will be used in the voting booth to mark their ballot on the Ballot Marking Device or they may use a glove to mark their ballot with their finger," Gray said.
"Poll officials will be wearing masks or face shields. Hand sanitizer will be available and other cleaning protocols will be practiced.”
Click here to view the Home Page guide to early voting, which includes details on voting locations and hours, voting by mail and more.
The voter registration deadline was Tuesday, July 7. To see if you’re registered to vote, click here.
