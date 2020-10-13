Voting Day

Early voting for the upcoming general election will officially kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and lasts through Oct. 29.

But what's on the ballot? Where and when can you vote in Williamson and Maury counties?

For your convenience, the Home Page has put together this guide to help Williamson and Maury County residents with everything they need to know about participating in the 2020 election.

Voting requirements

Residents will need to be registered to vote. Click here to find out if you're registered.

If registered, voters will need to bring a state or federally issued photo ID with them to vote. An expired I.D. will still suffice. First-time voters in Tennessee must also bring with them proof of residency, which can be a utility bill or piece of mail with the voter's name and address on it.

Voters who have moved elsewhere within the same county but have not updated their place of residence through the state's voter registration system may still participate in the election, though are required to take certain steps.

These voters who have moved within the same county are encouraged to take advantage of the early voting period, as voters can cast their ballots at any of the polling places within their county. These voters can also update their address in the process.

Those who have moved within their county but wait until election day may still vote, however, they must fill out an affidavit before being allowed to vote.

Early voting locations, times

Williamson County will have eight early voting locations, with residents being allowed to vote at any of them regardless of where they reside.

Save for the Williamson County Administrative Complex in Franklin, all polling places will be open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. through Oct. 29.

The Williamson County Administrative Complex will be open from 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, and from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays, also through Oct. 29.

  • Williamson County Administrative Complex / 1320 West Main Street, Franklin
  • Franklin Recreation Complex / 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
  • County Agricultural Expo Center / 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
  • Coll Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel) / 700 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
  • The John P. Holt Brentwood Library / 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
  • Fairview Recreation Center / 2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
  • Sunset Hills Baptist Church / 1635 Sunset Road, Brentwood
  • Longview Recreation Center / 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill

For residents on the south side of Spring Hill, Maury County will feature just two early voting locations.

From October 14 - 25, the Columbia Election Office at 1207 Tradewinds Drive in Columbia will operate from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Saturday, and from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Oct. 26-29.

The Spring Hill Community Center at 563 Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill will also hold early voting from Oct. 26-29 from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

What's on the ballot in Williamson County

In addition to the general and state elections, the town of Thompson's Station and the city of Fairview will also be holding elections of their own. Fairview will have four city commission seats up for grabs, whereas Thompson's Station will have two aldermen seats to be filled.

Williamson County voters will also have the chance to vote on a referendum that would annex a small territory just south of I-840 and I-65 into the town of Thompson's Station.

Regarding the three seats up for grabs in the State House of Representatives, voters will be limited to voting in the race relevant to the district they reside in. Click here to find out which State House race you'll be voting in.

President and Vice President

Donald Trump and Michael Pence / Republican Party

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris / Democratic Party

Don Blankenship and William Mohr / Independent

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson / Independent

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker / Green Party

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen / Libertarian Party

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett / Independent

Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman / Independent

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball / Independent

United States Senate

Bill Hagerty / Republican Party

Marquita Bradshaw / Democratic Party

Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr. / Independent

Jeffrey Alan Grunau / Independent

Ronnie Henley / Independent

G. Dean Hill / Independent

Steven Hooper / Independent

Aaron James / Independent

Elizabeth McLeod / Independent

Kacey Morgan / Independent

Eric William Stansberry / Independent

United States House of Representatives, District 7

Mark Green / Republican Party

Kiran Sreepada / Democratic Party

Ronald Brown / Independent

Scott Anthony Vieira Jr / Independent

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 61

Brandon Ogles / Republican Party

Sam Bledsoe / Democratic Party

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 63

Glen Casada / Republican Party

Elizabeth Madeira / Democratic Party

Bradley Fiscus / Independent

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 65

Sam Whitson / Republican Party

Jenn Foley / Democratic Party

City of Fairview Commissioner (voters will select three)

Lisa Anderson

Derek Burks

Brandon Butler

Scott Lucas

Christopher McDonald

Debby Rainey

City of Fairview Commissioner (voters will select one)

Rod Dawson

Gregory DeWire

Thompson's Station Alderman (voters will select two)

Lauren Gaudioso

Brian Stover

Rebecca Watson

Andrew Zinn

Annexation Referendum

Voters will vote either for or against the annexation of territory described in this resolution into the town of Thompson's Station.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.