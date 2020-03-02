The early voting period for the 2020 presidential primary closed last week on Tuesday in Williamson County, and according to data from the Election Commission Office, Democrats came out in slightly higher numbers than Republicans, as well as increased their voter turnout by roughly 166% when compared to 2016.
Of Williamson County’s 161,073 registered voters, a total of 13,650 came out to vote during the early voting period, coming out to a 8.5% voter turnout. Of those who participated, 51.7% - or 7,057 - voted in the Democratic presidential primary, with 48.3% - or 6,593 - voting in the Republican presidential primary.
While the early voting turnout fell slightly behind the numbers for 2016 - which saw a 10% voter turnout - Williamson County Democrats made up a much larger share of the total vote count this Presidential Primary. According to Politico, just 10,034 Williamson County voters participated in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016, whereas 41,617 participated in the Republican presidential primary that year.
Going back further to the 2012 presidential primary in Tennessee, just 618 Williamson County voters participated in the Democratic presidential primary, whereas 26,985 participated in the Republican presidential primary that year. In 2008, 14,700 participated in the Democratic presidential primary whereas 24,144 participated in the Republican presidential primary.
Incumbent President Donald Trump will by all accounts become the Republican Presidential nominee, with no incumbent president in history ever losing a primary election. On the Democratic side, entrepreneur and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden are leading amongst Democratic support in Tennessee, though Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren trail closely behind.
While South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg saw slightly more support from Tennesseans than did Sanders and Warren, the South Bend mayor suspended his campaign on Sunday, which will likely result in a significant drop in support from Tennessee voters.
Residents who weren’t able to participate in early voting will have their last chance to voice their support for a particular presidential nominee on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, March 3. For information on when and where to vote, click here.
