Thursday marked the final day of early voting in Tennessee, and Williamson County voters came out in full force.
Beginning on Oct. 14, the 15-day period of early voting saw a total of 122,271 ballots cast in the county; 111,469 in person, and 10,802 by mail. This equated to a voter turnout rate of 74%; this year's election dwarfed 2016's early voting turnout rate of 55.9%.
Furthermore, the early voting period this year in Williamson saw a higher turnout rate than the entirety of both the 2016 and 2012 elections.
The 2016 election saw a total voter turnout rate - early voting and election day numbers - of 72.13%, with 108,192 ballots cast. The 2012 election saw a total turnout rate of 71.65%, with 96,406 ballots cast.
Administrator of Elections for Williamson County, Chad Gray, called the turnout "record-breaking," and said it bodes well for Election Day turnout.
"This is not only the largest number of ballots cast for any early voting period in the history of our county, but it is also a strong indicator that the total turnout by the close of the polls on Election Day will most likely exceed 80% among active voters," Gray said.
Election Day will land on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters in Williamson will be able to vote at any of the Election Day voting centers regardless of which precinct they live in, with voting centers being open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Click here to view a voting center map for Williamson County.
