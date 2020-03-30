Macmillan Publishers has reversed their 2019 decision to impose an 8-week embargo on newly released ebooks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down libraries, schools and businesses across the country and has brought distance-learning to the forefront of education.
"Effective on Friday (or whenever thereafter our wholesalers can effect the change), Macmillan will return to the library ebook pricing model that was in effect on October 31st, 2019. In addition, we will be lowering some ebook prices on a short term basis to help expand libraries collections in these difficult times," MacMillan said in a March 17 news release.
The embargo brought condemnation from the American Library Association and sparked an online petition that currently has over 253,000 signatures.
American Libraries Magazine reported that the reversal has sparked further discussions of the relationship going forward between libraries and publishers.
Sarah Norris, Community Relations Coordinator for the John P. Holt Brentwood Library said in an email that they were happy to see the reversal that will allow for patrons to have access to more titles while the library remains closed due to the ongoing public health crisis.
"So many library vendors have been sending special pricing options to help libraries across the country," Norris said. "Penguin Random House has changed their pricing model to help with ebooks purchases. Recorded Books is offering deep discount for audiobooks. Everyone is helping libraries get more books and other content into the hands of patrons while they are at home."
Norris said that while it's not clear if Macmillan's reversal will be temporary or permanent, she said that she does believe that the library will see a new user group who have adapted to mobile and streaming content through social distancing and self-isolation.
Norris said that although the library is physically closed they are still providing patrons with virtual support by responding to emails and requests, and connecting cardholders to the library's online resources such as Test Prep, Universal Class, Great Courses, Mango Languages and several resources for children including Tumble Book Library and BookFLIX. Patrons can access these resources at the library website under eLibrary.
On Sunday the Williamson County Public Library announced their new Digital Library Card which will allow patrons to to access the library system's ebooks, audio books and more resources from Hoopla, READS, RBDigital and more.
Patrons can sign up for the new Digital Library Card at the Williamson County Public Library website and clicking on "Get a Library Card."
Cardholders must be at least 18 years old and be residents of Williamson County.
