Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With six races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening.
Williamson County District 7 County Commission
Republican candidate Christopher Richards was elected to the Williamson County District 7 County Commission with 65.7% of the vote. Democratic candidate Deborah Campbell Sparks received 30.9% of the vote.
Richards will be replacing longtime Williamson County Commissioner Bertram "Bert" Chalfant who died in August at the age of 86.
Chalfant, the county's longest-serving commissioner at the time of his death, served on the county commission for 36 years, having first been elected to the role in 1986.
Richards will serve alongside fellow District 7 Commissioner Tom Tunnicliffe who was elected in 2018 and re-elected this August.
Fairview Mayor
The race for the Mayor of Fairview was a tight one, with the final results being less than 100 votes apart.
Lisa Anderson narrowly edged out fellow city commissioner Rod Dawson 44.9% to 41.8%, with both significantly out-gaining incumbent Debby Rainey (13.2%).
Anderson, owner of Goin' Postal Fairview, has previously served on the city's Board of Zoning Appeals, Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Tree Board, Parks and Landscape Board, Planning Commission, The Historic Association (15yrs), and as a board member of the Fairview Arts Council.
The current vice-mayor sued the city for discrimination in 2018 after she alleged her 2017 firing was because of her sexuality.
Fairview City Commission
In another close vote, Leslie Fischer Street (35.6%) and Chris McDonald (32.5%) were elected to the Fairview City Commission over Wayne Hall (31.9%).
Nolensville City Commission
With three candidates running for two open seats, Jessica Salamida (36.1%) and Kate Cortner (32.9%) were elected over Lisa Garromone (31.0%).
Thompson's Station Mayor
Alderman and former vice-mayor Brian Stover ran unopposed for the Mayor of Thompson's Station. He will be replacing Corey Napier, who had been in office since 2008.
Thompson's Station Alderman
Only two candidates, incumbent Shaun Alexander and Bob Whtimer, were on the ballot. Both will now serve on the Board of Aldermen alongside Vice-Mayor Brandon Bell.
Thompson's Station Liquor Referendum
75.6% of residents voted to allow the selling of alcoholic beverages in retail package stores in Thompson's Station.
