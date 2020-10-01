Franklin resident and Democratic nominee for the state House of Representatives, Elizabeth Madeira, broke a 20-year fundraising record on Thursday after raising $5,000 more than any other Democrat in Williamson County in the past 20 years.
"I’m so thankful for all of the support that built this campaign,” Madeira said in a statement. “I’ve always said this race is a team effort and every individual counts, whether they are volunteering time, giving a donation, or talking with their neighbors.”
Since the launch of her campaign in April, Madeira has raised $125,320, with the average contribution amount coming in at $67 across 1,850 donors.
Madeira's campaign fund balance was $40,015 as of July 30.
Madeira is running to represent Tennessee 63rd District in the state House, a seat currently held by Republican incumbent Glen Casada. Brad Fiscus, who currently sits on the Williamson County Board of Education, is also running for that seat as an independent.
"Our numbers show the power in a grassroots movement," said Angelique Nguyen, Madeira's campaign manager.
"We want conversations between neighbors, friends, and families to be the focus of our campaign, not behind-the-scenes special interest groups. Elizabeth shows us that she is committed to listening to and representing every resident of District 63 with honesty and integrity in the State House.”
While a considerable achievement for a Democrat in Williamson County, Casada's fund balance as of July 27 was $366,077, with Fiscus' balance at $14,304 as of October 1.
