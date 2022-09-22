The saga of The Remnant Fellowship and Williamson County resident Gwen Shamblin Lara has been documented in news outlines across the world and in an HBO Max docuseries. Now, the story will be getting a fictionalized treatment as HBO Max is adapting the docuseries “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin."
According to a report from Variety, Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson is attached to both star in and executive produce a fictionalized adaptation of the docuseries, which debuted on HBO Max in 2021 and finished its run in April of this year.
The series will be run by Michelle Dean, co-creater of the 2019 Hulu limited series "The Act" which was based on Dean's own reporting on the Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard murder case.
The docuseries, which was based on investigative work from documentarian Marina Zenovich, detailed Shamblin Lara's ascent from leading the Weigh Down Workshop as a diet guru to founding the Remnant Fellowship.
Toward the end of the series' production in May 2021, Shamblin Lara and six other members of the Remnant Fellowship leadership team died in a plane crash, causing the last few episodes to be re-edited and released at a later date.
Recently, Shamblin Lara's daughter Elizabeth Hannah has directed ire against HBO Max at a Remnant Fellowship service, saying she would "pray hard to God would close the mouths of the enemy."
