The Williamson County Health Department and the Williamson County Emergency Management have issued new information for citizens regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
As previously reported, WCHD began administering vaccines using a waitlist system that utilizes appointments, but the county is reporting that citizens still have questions around the rollout of vaccines.
“We have received numerous questions regarding this process,” WCEMA External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam said in a news release. “We are asking our community to use our various information lines to receive the most up-to-date information and to be aware that other vaccine providers may be following a different process than what is outlined here.”
Williamson County Phases
While some Tennessee counties are starting to vaccinate those age 70 and older, Williamson County has not yet started the new age-based phase yet, citing limited vaccine availability and population size.
Williamson County is currently only vaccinating phases 1a1, 1a2 and those age 75 and older. Notifications will be issued to the general public when additional age groups and phases become eligible in the county, but no time frame has been announced for when the health system will roll out additional phases.
The county asks that anyone who is not eligible for any of the current phases to sign up for the Williamson County Vaccine Availability Alert System to be notified when they are eligible.
Vaccine Prioritization Process
Currently, individuals in Phase 1a1, 1a2 and those who are 75 years of age or older are eligible to sign up on the Williamson County COVID Waitlist to receive a vaccination appointment.
According to a news release, the waitlist is used to fill available appointments so that no vaccine doses are discarded.
The county also notes that metropolitan health departments, such as in nearby Nashville, may be distributing the vaccine differently as they are self-managed.
Receiving an Appointment Date/Time
People who register for the waitlist will receive a confirmation page and email when they are added to the list, and the Tennessee Department of Health will email, text and/or call individuals with information necessary to schedule a vaccine appointment when the vaccine is available.
Once the department sends this notification, the county urges individuals to be responsive as they will have a limited opportunity to respond to the notification and set up an appointment. Anyone who misses their opportunity will need to sign up on the waitlist a second time.
"Due to limited vaccine availability and the amount of people waiting for a vaccination, it may take some time before individuals are contacted with an appointment, possibly up to several weeks. Individuals only need to sign up on the waitlist once," the news release reads.
Second Doses
Second dose appointments will be scheduled for patients immediately after they receive their first dose and only at the same location where the first dose is received.
Patients are asked to plan ahead to be available to receive their second dose to avoid the need to reschedule.
Vaccine Scams
The county is also warning citizens about reports of scams involving fake signup genius surveys that look like waitlists, reminding citizens to only access the waitlist through the following two sources: “Health Department Vaccine Distribution” and through the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.
Additional Resources
WCEMA has also created a page of vaccine information in Spanish.
The county’s COVID public information line is also available Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at (615) 595-4880, while other alerts can be found on WCEMA's Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.