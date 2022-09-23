Pilgrimage crowd shot
File photo

Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival returns to Franklin's The Park at Harlinsdale Farm this weekend, and we have a run down of things attendees need to know before their weekend of fun.

Performance Schedule

2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival

Parking and Traffic Map

308383091_2241451486017006_7118017207799280217_n.jpg

Things to Bring

Prohibited Items

  • NO glass admitted
  • NO aerosol cans
  • NO outside alcohol
  • NO outside food or drinks
  • NO sporting equipment
  • NO umbrellas
  • NO knives/weapons/guns
  • NO chains/chain wallets
  • NO tents
  • NO laser pointers
  • NO SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros
  • NO selfie sticks or tripods
  • NO pets (with the exception of service animals)
  • NO drugs & drug paraphernalia
  • NO large backpacks (18L)
  • NO musical equipment/instruments
  • NO fireworks/paper lanterns
  • NO bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.
  • NO drones, remote control aircraft, cars or toys
  • NO coolers
  • NO promotional items/flyers

Tickets are still available here, while volunteer information can be found here, and organizers recommend that attendees download the Pilgrimage Festival App available on IOS and Android, and a full FAQs page can be found here.