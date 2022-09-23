Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival returns to Franklin's The Park at Harlinsdale Farm this weekend, and we have a run down of things attendees need to know before their weekend of fun.
Performance Schedule
Parking and Traffic Map
Things to Bring
Prohibited Items
- NO glass admitted
- NO aerosol cans
- NO outside alcohol
- NO outside food or drinks
- NO sporting equipment
- NO umbrellas
- NO knives/weapons/guns
- NO chains/chain wallets
- NO tents
- NO laser pointers
- NO SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros
- NO selfie sticks or tripods
- NO pets (with the exception of service animals)
- NO drugs & drug paraphernalia
- NO large backpacks (18L)
- NO musical equipment/instruments
- NO fireworks/paper lanterns
- NO bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.
- NO drones, remote control aircraft, cars or toys
- NO coolers
- NO promotional items/flyers
Tickets are still available here, while volunteer information can be found here, and organizers recommend that attendees download the Pilgrimage Festival App available on IOS and Android, and a full FAQs page can be found here.
