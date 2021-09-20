Williamson County has made a name for itself — sometimes for the better with business relocations and a booming real estate market and sometimes in not-so-great ways like viral videos of adults screaming threats at school board meetings.
These moments have shaped the way people view Williamson County, and while some perceptions bear out with data, some are one-off anecdotal exceptions and are not representative of the community as a whole.
Here’s a fact check of a few of the most common stereotypes:
No. 1: The people of Williamson County are anti-vaxxers.
False. President Joe Biden, John Oliver and a horde of national and local news outlets shared the Home Page’s viral video of the heated board meeting featuring angry parents protesting the reinstatement of masks for elementary schools. In one of the many videos posted on social media, several parents who were opposed to the mandate started threatening those in support of it. Yet Williamson County has the highest vaccination rate of all Tennessee’s 95 counties including people vaccinated with at least one dose and people fully vaccinated. More than 67 percent of Williamson County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — that’s 7 percent higher than in Davidson County which has the second highest vaccination rate out of any county.
No. 2: Politicians in Williamson County don’t care about the environment or green initiatives.
False. At least one politician says he does. Rep. Mark Green is the founder of Green Interchange, a nonprofit that has partnered with TDOT to plant trees in highway interchanges and medians to offset CO2 emissions.
No. 3: Williamson County is mostly wealthy, white people.
Fact. 85 percent of Williamson County’s population is white, according to U.S. Census Data. Households in Williamson County have a median annual income of $112,962, which is more than the median annual income of $65,712 across the entire United States.
No. 4: Williamson County has more chain restaurants than any other county in Tennessee.
False. Unfortunately, Williamson County cannot claim the gold for this title — that honor goes to Rutherford County. However, Williamson County did medal. Williamson County has the second most chain restaurants out of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to data from Business Insider.
No. 5: Williamson County has the best public school system in the state.
Fact. Williamson County public schools are without a doubt the best in the state according to multiple metrics from the TN Department of Education including: the highest average ACT/SAT score, most advanced course offerings, and best financial health. The average ACT score of public high school students in the state is a 20, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. The average ACT score for William County High School students is a 28. The average public high school offers 14 advanced placement programs while the average high school in Williamson County offers 19 advanced placement courses.
