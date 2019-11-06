A vehicle crash Wednesday morning involving a tractor-trailer has resulted in "at least one" fatality according to Lieutenant Charles Caplinger with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Caplinger said the crash occurred at 8211 Horton Highway near U.S. 31 in College Grove, approximately 13 miles east of Thompson's Station. Traffic delays along U.S. 31 are expected for the next few hours for both north and southbound traffic.
Those heading south along U.S. 31 are advised to take I-840 to either I-65 or I-20. Those heading north are advised to use Arno-College Grove Road to link up to I-840 and bypass the accident.
