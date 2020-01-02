The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is presenting Rock Around Williamson County for the annual Daddy/Daughter dances at WCPR facilities in January.
Event dates will be Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, and Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin. Both dances will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
This will be a special night for girls 5 to 12 years of age and their dad, grandfather, uncle or other special person. Attendees are encouraged to dress in ’50s themed “sock hop” attire and dance the night away to live entertainment.
Each girl will receive her own commemorative photo. Light refreshments will be served. These events are $18 per couple and $6 for each additional girl. Registration for this event is now open at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code: Longview #16145, Franklin #16146. Space is limited.
Similar events are scheduled at WCPR facilities in Fairview and Nolensville in February. Registration details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Williamson County Parks and Recreation is a public organization benefitting the community. Anyone may register for and participate in the department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. You may also receive department information by “liking” Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.
