Update (7:20 p.m. 04/11): The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in investigating Friday afternoon's armed robbery of First Citizens National Bank in Spring Hill and now the bank is offering a reward for information about the suspect.
Spring Hill Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Justin Whitwell confirmed the FBI's involvement in the investigation on Sunday, which is common for bank robbery investigations.
On Friday evening SHPD announced that First Citizens National Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the masked man who brandished a pistol during the robbery that took place just after noon.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery contact the FBI's local field office or submit an online tip.
Original Story:
The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at First Citizens National Bank on Wall Street on Friday.
According to an SHPD social media post on Friday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a surgical mask and carrying a bright pink bag and a copy paper box robbed the bank at gunpoint.
SHPD did not release the time of the incident, but said that no one was injured.
It’s unclear what the man got away with, or how much money he may have stolen when he fled on foot.
Police have described the suspect as standing appropriately 5’8”, weighing approximately 140 pounds, and was wearing a plaid shirt with pink, white, red stripes as well gray sweatpants. He had a visible tattoo on his wrist, police said.
