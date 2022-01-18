COVID-19 home test kits have become a hot commodity since holiday travel saw a rise in demand at the same time that Omicron variant began to surge across the nation, and now the federal government is offering free test kits.
The White House announced the plan to rollout free test kits last month, and now every U.S. household is eligible for four free test kits.
The free tests can be ordered here, and according to the federal government, the tests will be limited to one order of four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests per residential address which will be delivered by the United States Postal Service beginning in late January.
The White House has a FAQ page here with more information about the testing rollout, including the Biden administration's plan to increase testing sites and testing within schools.
In addition to the free tests, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that insurance companies will now be required to cover the cost of up to 8 over-the-counter test kits per month per person.
