A Florida man associated with the Felony Lane Gang (FLG) has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy that included crimes across Williamson County.
According to a Department of Justice news release, 40-year-old Melvin Brooks, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged in November 2021 with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, and pleaded guilty to those charges in January 2022.
That release details that Brooks conspired with 39-year-old Bobbie Lynn Riley, of Dickson, to steal identification documents and checks to fraudulently obtain more than $30,000 in cash and gift cards from area banks and businesses.
"While travelling interstate, the pair used stolen license plates to mask the identity of rental cars used during the commission of these crimes, also a tactic of the FLG," the release reads.
Riley was charged in 2019 and was sentenced to 22 months in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and bank fraud.
As previously reported, FLG is a burglary and identity theft ring that originated in South Florida more than a decade ago and has been known to operate across the nation, including in Middle Tennessee for years.
The multi-agency investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Franklin Police Department, Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, as well as the 21st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office which obtained the forfeiture of more than $29,000 which was seized from Brooks and will be used as restitution for victims.
